Zillow Group (Z) Holder Ancient Art LP Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; Stockbridge Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Stock Price Rose

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 1.16M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $256.49. About 58,872 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cornerstone Advisors owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.11% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Captrust Fin Advisors holds 313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Assetmark holds 0% or 76 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,671 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research holds 0.11% or 98,058 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.01% or 214 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 185 shares. Frontier Invest invested in 1,063 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 127,609 shares. Blair William And Company Il reported 424,804 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 113,984 shares.

