Zillow Group Inc. (Z)’s Financial Results Comparing With TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)

Since Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 38 6.90 N/A -0.84 0.00 TheStreet Inc. 16 0.61 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Zillow Group Inc. and TheStreet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 33.6% 21%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zillow Group Inc. and TheStreet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zillow Group Inc. has a -38.20% downside potential and a consensus price target of $31. Competitively the consensus price target of TheStreet Inc. is $3, which is potential -50.98% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zillow Group Inc. is looking more favorable than TheStreet Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.55% of Zillow Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.6% of TheStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.21% of Zillow Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of TheStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 10.65% 2.91% 7.74% 27.47% -29.44% 22.1% TheStreet Inc. 0.75% -4.01% 7.82% 20.47% 28.9% 16.32%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. has stronger performance than TheStreet Inc.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats TheStreet Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.