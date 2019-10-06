Zillow Group Inc. (Z)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Both Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 32 -0.46 134.27M -0.84 0.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 13 44.66 109.14M 0.17 82.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zillow Group Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 419,200,749.30% 0% 0% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 818,754,688.67% 5.6% 4.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zillow Group Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Zillow Group Inc. is $44.33, with potential upside of 47.28%. Meanwhile, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average target price is $17.73, while its potential upside is 37.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zillow Group Inc. looks more robust than Tencent Music Entertainment Group as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zillow Group Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group are owned by institutional investors at 2.55% and 44.5% respectively. 1.21% are Zillow Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2% Tencent Music Entertainment Group -2.06% -7.94% -17.51% -5.06% 0% 7.94%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Zillow Group Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.