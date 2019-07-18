Zillow Group Inc. (Z)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 39 6.63 N/A -0.84 0.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 44 0.24 N/A -2.60 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zillow Group Inc.’s average target price is $31, while its potential downside is -35.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zillow Group Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.55% and 96.4%. 1.21% are Zillow Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 10.65% 2.91% 7.74% 27.47% -29.44% 22.1% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -2.29% -5.57% -7.15% 0.95% 5.03% 8.87%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. was more bullish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.