Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 40 6.48 N/A -0.82 0.00 Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zillow Group Inc. and Uxin Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zillow Group Inc. and Uxin Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -4.1% Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zillow Group Inc. are 4.7 and 4. Competitively, Uxin Limited has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zillow Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uxin Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zillow Group Inc. and Uxin Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Zillow Group Inc.’s downside potential is -17.82% at a $38.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of Zillow Group Inc. shares and 34.7% of Uxin Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Zillow Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57% Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. had bullish trend while Uxin Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Uxin Limited.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.