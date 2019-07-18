Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)’s Financial Results Comparing With TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

We are contrasting Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 38 6.64 N/A -0.59 0.00 TechTarget Inc. 17 4.73 N/A 0.45 47.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zillow Group Inc. and TechTarget Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.6% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. TechTarget Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zillow Group Inc. are 6.6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor TechTarget Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Zillow Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TechTarget Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zillow Group Inc. and TechTarget Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zillow Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -19.72% and an $38.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92% of Zillow Group Inc. shares and 76.4% of TechTarget Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Zillow Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of TechTarget Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 11.8% 4.13% 7.41% 25.71% -29.03% 21.79% TechTarget Inc. 22.84% 33.79% 36.69% 29.28% -8.76% 75.76%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. was less bullish than TechTarget Inc.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats Zillow Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.