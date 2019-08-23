Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)’s Financial Results Comparing With JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 40 4.04 N/A -0.82 0.00 JMU Limited 1 0.49 N/A -15.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zillow Group Inc. and JMU Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -4.1% JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1%

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, JMU Limited is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.22 beta.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zillow Group Inc. Its rival JMU Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Zillow Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than JMU Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zillow Group Inc. and JMU Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$42.5 is Zillow Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 24.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Zillow Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.3% of JMU Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Zillow Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.02% are JMU Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57% JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. has stronger performance than JMU Limited

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Zillow Group Inc. beats JMU Limited.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.