Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Reaches $31.50 After 7.00% Down Move; Sadoff Investment Management Lowered Its Masco (MAS) Stake

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,525 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 842,266 shares with $33.11M value, down from 852,791 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 1.20 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

The stock of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 241,513 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has declined 11.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ZG News: 30/05/2018 – Less Than 10 Percent of Homeowners Are Underwater on Their Mortgages; 01/05/2018 – Ride Sharing Codes and Gift Cards are Some of San Francisco’s Most Popular Move-in Specials; 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 08/03/2018 – Living with a Roommate Will Save Renters More Than $650 a Month; 01/05/2018 – Gift Cards and Ride Sharing Codes are Some of Chicago’s Most Popular Move-in Specials; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 17/04/2018 – Homes Sold Faster than Ever in 2017The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $6.54 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $29.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZG worth $457.94M less.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zillow Group (ZG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zillow Group, Sarepta Therapeutics, and CenturyLink Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Zillow Group Stock Sank Today – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Redfin’s Plan to Disrupt Real Estate – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow: Like Landing On The Moon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zillow Group has $5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 34.92% above currents $31.5 stock price. Zillow Group had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, down 1,433.33% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Zillow Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.88M for 14.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $4700 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 18.17% above currents $41.89 stock price. Masco Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $4700 target in Friday, April 26 report.