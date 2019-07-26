Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 39 6.78 N/A -0.59 0.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 44 0.25 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zillow Group Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.6% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

Zillow Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Zillow Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zillow Group Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zillow Group Inc. has an average price target of $38.5, and a -21.30% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zillow Group Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 96.4%. 0.8% are Zillow Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 11.8% 4.13% 7.41% 25.71% -29.03% 21.79% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -2.29% -5.57% -7.15% 0.95% 5.03% 8.87%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. was more bullish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.