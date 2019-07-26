Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zillow Group Inc.
|39
|6.78
|N/A
|-0.59
|0.00
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|44
|0.25
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Zillow Group Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zillow Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.3%
|-2.6%
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-6.1%
|-0.4%
Liquidity
Zillow Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Zillow Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Zillow Group Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zillow Group Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zillow Group Inc. has an average price target of $38.5, and a -21.30% downside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Zillow Group Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 96.4%. 0.8% are Zillow Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zillow Group Inc.
|11.8%
|4.13%
|7.41%
|25.71%
|-29.03%
|21.79%
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|-2.29%
|-5.57%
|-7.15%
|0.95%
|5.03%
|8.87%
For the past year Zillow Group Inc. was more bullish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
Summary
Zillow Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
