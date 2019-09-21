Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 39 3.54 N/A -0.82 0.00 JD.com Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48

Table 1 highlights Zillow Group Inc. and JD.com Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zillow Group Inc. and JD.com Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -4.1% JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that Zillow Group Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. JD.com Inc. on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zillow Group Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival JD.com Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Zillow Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than JD.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zillow Group Inc. and JD.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 JD.com Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Zillow Group Inc.’s upside potential is 39.53% at a $42.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, JD.com Inc.’s consensus price target is $34.5, while its potential upside is 11.51%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Zillow Group Inc. is looking more favorable than JD.com Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of Zillow Group Inc. shares and 50.4% of JD.com Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Zillow Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, JD.com Inc. has 2.11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57% JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. has stronger performance than JD.com Inc.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats JD.com Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.