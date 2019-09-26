Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 39 3.48 N/A -0.82 0.00 Baidu Inc. 130 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zillow Group Inc. and Baidu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -4.1% Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7%

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Baidu Inc. has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zillow Group Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Baidu Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Zillow Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Baidu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zillow Group Inc. and Baidu Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Baidu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average target price of Zillow Group Inc. is $42.5, with potential upside of 43.44%. On the other hand, Baidu Inc.’s potential upside is 26.27% and its average target price is $132.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zillow Group Inc. seems more appealing than Baidu Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Zillow Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.4% of Baidu Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Zillow Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Baidu Inc. has 15.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57% Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. had bullish trend while Baidu Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Baidu Inc. beats Zillow Group Inc.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.