Zillow Group Inc. (Z) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Comparison side by side

Since Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 41 3.73 N/A -0.84 0.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57

Table 1 highlights Zillow Group Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zillow Group Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zillow Group Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Zillow Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $44.33, while its potential upside is 33.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zillow Group Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 2.55% and 4.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.21% of Zillow Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 82.4% are Live Ventures Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. had bullish trend while Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Live Ventures Incorporated beats Zillow Group Inc.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.