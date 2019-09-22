Zillow Group Inc. (Z) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Contrasting side by side

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 40 3.56 N/A -0.84 0.00 Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zillow Group Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zillow Group Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zillow Group Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 45.82% for Zillow Group Inc. with consensus target price of $44.33. Jiayin Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus target price and a 25.00% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Zillow Group Inc. appears more favorable than Jiayin Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zillow Group Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.55% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.21% of Zillow Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2% Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. had bullish trend while Jiayin Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Jiayin Group Inc.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.