Zillow Group Inc. (Z) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.55% of Zillow Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.21% of Zillow Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Zillow Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 409,359,756.10% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Zillow Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 134.27M 33 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Zillow Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.32 2.74

$44.33 is the consensus price target of Zillow Group Inc., with a potential upside of 49.92%. As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 128.81%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Zillow Group Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zillow Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. has stronger performance than Zillow Group Inc.’s rivals.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 2 of the 3 factors Zillow Group Inc.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.