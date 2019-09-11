Zillow Group Class A (Z) Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $871,862 as Stock Price Rose; Power Of Canada Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $964,600

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 6.35 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A (Z) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 25,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.98 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 3.12M shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Adr by 1.31 million shares to 9.51 million shares, valued at $172.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 71,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS).