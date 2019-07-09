Zillow Group Cl A (Z) Market Valuation Rose While Hartline Investment Lifted Position; Wbi Investments Boosted Its Stake in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) by $344,927 as Stock Value Declined

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (Z) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 37,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,333 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, up from 128,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.79 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 209.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 31,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,290 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 14,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 478,987 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Geode Mgmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 582,524 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0% or 2,852 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Management LP has 0.04% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest invested in 0.01% or 100,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 2.34M shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 59,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 875 shares. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 8,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 7,557 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 206,286 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company owns 244,899 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 14,900 shares. 161,282 were accumulated by Bogle Invest Mngmt Lp De. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 31,305 shares in its portfolio.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr by 616,402 shares to 399,475 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 207,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,601 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH).