Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Its Hcp Reit (HCP) Stake; SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (SIOPF) Sellers Increased By 192.22% Their Shorts

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) stake by 12.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP)’s stock rose 1.43%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 111,171 shares with $3.48M value, down from 127,396 last quarter. Hcp Inc. Reit now has $15.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 2.66M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE

SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) had an increase of 192.22% in short interest. SIOPF’s SI was 2.91M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 192.22% from 995,100 shares previously. It closed at $2.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Shimao Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.74 billion. The firm develops residential, commercial, and office properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of marketing, architect, design, management, and consultancy services; and research and financial leasing activities.

Another recent and important Shimao Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2018.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP says notes tendered exceed maximum offer amount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HCP, Inc. (HCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James cuts Welltower, raises HCP – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCP to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lasalle Investment Mgmt Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Amer Century Companies reported 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc holds 1.28% or 4.69 million shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated reported 0.15% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Amp Cap Invsts reported 515,359 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 27,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 27,932 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2,183 are held by Dubuque State Bank Company. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Peoples invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cambridge Investment accumulated 82,064 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 163,227 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.02% or 27,196 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc holds 15,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 28,399 shares.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $201.58 million for 18.97 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.