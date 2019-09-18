Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding; Newater Technology – Ordinary Shares (NEWA) Shorts Decreased By 0.44%

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 52.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,820 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 4,388 shares with $336,000 value, down from 9,208 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $307.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 892,347 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM

Newater Technology Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEWA) had a decrease of 0.44% in short interest. NEWA’s SI was 134,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.44% from 135,000 shares previously. With 31,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Newater Technology Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEWA)’s short sellers to cover NEWA’s short positions. The SI to Newater Technology Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.24%. It closed at $6.2 lastly. It is down 65.59% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWA News: 16/04/2018 – NEWATER TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES ITS TECHNOLOGY WAS SELECTED BY CHINA’S MINISTRY OF WATER RESOURCES TO BE PROMOTED IN CHINA IN 2018; 16/04/2018 Newater Technology, Inc. Announces its Technology was Selected by China’s Ministry of Water Resources to be Promoted in China in 2018

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.99 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $82.57’s average target is 13.50% above currents $72.75 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C Wide Hldg A S has invested 3.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Investec Asset Ltd invested in 0.13% or 448,454 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca reported 1.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Profund Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whitnell & Communication stated it has 30,538 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny holds 76,054 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 90,937 shares stake. M&T Bancshares Corp, New York-based fund reported 3.38M shares. Legacy Partners Inc holds 1.57% or 45,982 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 23,896 are owned by Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 298,088 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N & Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 58,703 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 347,786 shares stake.

Newater Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells filtration products used in wastewater purification. The company has market cap of $67.02 million. It offers disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies hardware and engineered systems to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products.

