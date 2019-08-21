Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Decreased By $2.05 Million Its Micron Tech (MU) Stake

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Micron Tech (MU) stake by 58.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 50,000 shares as Micron Tech (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 35,000 shares with $1.45M value, down from 85,000 last quarter. Micron Tech now has $48.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 12.28 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,059 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 91,632 shares with $6.27 million value, down from 96,691 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 2.33 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York holds 102,477 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 95,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Telemus Cap Lc has 5,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 12,979 shares. Sage Group stated it has 484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability owns 76,883 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Cibc Bancorp Usa owns 9,656 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 323,761 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 53,015 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Services Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,943 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc owns 2,389 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 866,120 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fjarde Ap holds 284,118 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 30.04% above currents $57.98 stock price. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $76 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 26.97 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Duke (NYSE:DRE) stake by 450,000 shares to 1.05 million valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) stake by 126,600 shares and now owns 130,500 shares. Insmed Stk (NASDAQ:INSM) was raised too.