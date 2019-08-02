Zevin Asset Management Trimmed By $314,475 Its Analog Devices Com (ADI) Holding; Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 12 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 14 sold and reduced stock positions in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.90 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 95,063 shares with $10.01 million value, down from 98,058 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc Com now has $42.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $114.46. About 2.98M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.45 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity. Shares for $271,269 were sold by SEIF MARGARET K on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl In has 530 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,729 shares. Cincinnati Ins reported 530,214 shares stake. Ameriprise has 1.00 million shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Central reported 450,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has 1.12% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 82,083 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 605,996 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0.01% or 809 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hemenway Tru Lc holds 186,627 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 351,595 shares. 25,577 are owned by Somerset. D E Shaw & Com Inc invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $222.23 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund for 114,742 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 531,325 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.04% invested in the company for 61,053 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 26,952 shares.