Zevin Asset Management Position in Intel (INTC) Has Cut by $399,885 as Shares Declined; Kirby (KEX) Valuation Rose While Linscomb & Williams Has Decreased Its Holding

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 68,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 20.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 288,861 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 10,424 shares to 60,670 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 29,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.