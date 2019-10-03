Zevin Asset Management Maintains Holding in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB); Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Position Held by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 125,562 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 18,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 314,513 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.59 million, up from 295,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 42,136 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 18,759 shares to 838,066 shares, valued at $136.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 228,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,665 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold PNW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 95.00 million shares or 0.97% more from 94.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 278,855 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). California Employees Retirement System owns 836,920 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.02% or 676 shares. 195,657 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Great Lakes Lc holds 0.31% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 152,852 shares. Opus Invest Inc holds 55,200 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd accumulated 264,824 shares. 47,478 were reported by Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York stated it has 16,624 shares. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 12,524 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 2,888 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp holds 0% or 8,994 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The APS Battery Explosion Should Worry PNW, AES Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “APS to Lower Customer Bills More Than $3 on Average Starting Tomorrow – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,340 shares to 129,343 shares, valued at $21.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,756 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).