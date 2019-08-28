Zevin Asset Management Lowered Wp Carey (WPC) Stake By $321,750; LCNB Has 1.37 Sentiment

LCNB Corp (LCNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 26 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 19 sold and reduced their equity positions in LCNB Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.56 million shares, up from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding LCNB Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Wp Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 38.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,125 shares as Wp Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 6,610 shares with $518,000 value, down from 10,735 last quarter. Wp Carey Inc now has $15.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 1.03M shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa reported 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Endurance Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 160 shares. National Asset reported 7,296 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company holds 3,260 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 297,698 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Roundview Cap holds 2,957 shares. 420,645 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Field & Main National Bank & Trust accumulated 125 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 125,722 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd accumulated 703 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Tru Company reported 1,100 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 4,666 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 60,744 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 72 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LCNB’s profit will be $5.18M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by LCNB Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $32,133 activity.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. for 382,687 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 210,800 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Financial Group Inc has 0.17% invested in the company for 109,285 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 20,740 shares.

The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 19,538 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (LCNB) has declined 3.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $215.55 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.8 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.