Zevin Asset Management Lowered Visa (V) Stake By $365,820; Travelzoo (TZOO) SI Decreased By 14.99%

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Visa Inc. (V) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,345 shares as Visa Inc. (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 113,175 shares with $17.68M value, down from 115,520 last quarter. Visa Inc. now has $409.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had a decrease of 14.99% in short interest. TZOO’s SI was 466,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.99% from 548,400 shares previously. With 148,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s short sellers to cover TZOO’s short positions. The SI to Travelzoo’s float is 7.73%. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 58,678 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Travelzoo’s (NASDAQ:TZOO) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Travelzoo Celebrates Pride Month by Campaigning for Equal Rights for All Travelers – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Travelzoo Partners with Lean In Canada to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Travelzoo’s (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of $166.59 million. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It has a 32.88 P/E ratio. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Travelzoo shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 10,595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.02% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 86,359 shares. Aqr Management Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Invesco reported 13,400 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0% or 14,124 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 47,952 shares. Strs Ohio holds 42,000 shares. 489,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt L P has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Osmium Prtnrs Lc invested in 561,855 shares or 6.36% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 2,588 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $5.13 million activity. AZZURRO CAPITAL INC had sold 52,000 shares worth $1.09M on Tuesday, May 14. 6,000 Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares with value of $78,047 were bought by Smart Christian Alexander.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. The insider RICHEY ELLEN sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34 million.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Company owns 2.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 278,653 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs holds 92,633 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 3.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 127,778 shares. Artemis Management Llp owns 1.03M shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 101,504 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.29% or 14,444 shares. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division owns 1,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Limited Company holds 0.08% or 5,631 shares. Howard Cap Management invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Birinyi Assoc holds 8,900 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc owns 111,820 shares. Girard Partners Limited holds 88,597 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 52,492 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Moreover, 1St Source Comml Bank has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hudson Valley Investment Adv reported 28,837 shares stake.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $176 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. Jefferies maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating.