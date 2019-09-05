Zevin Asset Management Lowered Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) Sentiment Is 1.28

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,059 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 91,632 shares with $6.27 million value, down from 96,691 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $36.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 3.28M shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets

Sangamo Biosciences Inc (SGMO) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 77 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 60 reduced and sold their positions in Sangamo Biosciences Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 64.08 million shares, up from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sangamo Biosciences Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 41 Increased: 54 New Position: 23.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 26.49% above currents $59.61 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Analysts await Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, down 169.23% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.62% negative EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. for 916,153 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab owns 843,957 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Advisors Inc has 0.67% invested in the company for 6.44 million shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. It currently has negative earnings. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off.