Zevin Asset Management Lowered Its Analog Devices Com (ADI) Stake by $314,475 as Share Price Rose; As Boeing (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Griffin Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 95,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.38 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 29,542 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27M, down from 30,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,928 shares to 42,947 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.68 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.