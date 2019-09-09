Zevin Asset Management Lowered Intel (INTC) Position By $399,885; 3 Analysts Are Bullish CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 5.10% above currents $24.1 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 9 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Capital One upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2500 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. See CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/08/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James 25.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $25 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 11.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,545 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 60,708 shares with $3.26 million value, down from 68,253 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $216.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 19.51 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20B for 10.40 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 4.48% above currents $51.59 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.60M shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insur Co has 1.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 170,002 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 97,909 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 12,379 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,970 shares. Florida-based Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 3,371 shares. 15,313 are owned by Chilton Ltd Co. Grassi holds 0.86% or 108,150 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 174,451 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd has 26,915 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dearborn Llc invested in 0.13% or 36,160 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 41.72M shares.

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dividend Alert: Last Chance on 3 REITs Paying Up to 8.5% – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRE) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 32.09 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 651,875 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c