Zevin Asset Management Lowered Holding in Analog Devices Com (ADI) by $314,475; Lenox Wealth Management Has Lowered Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stake by $918,708 as Stock Value Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 21,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 22,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 661,966 shares traded or 49.07% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 95,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38M shares traded or 80.73% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.28M shares. Boston Family Office Llc owns 16,344 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 12,270 shares. Cincinnati invested in 419,270 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has 0.21% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.80 million shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 4,231 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 90,536 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 124,842 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 48,828 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 3,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson owns 9,222 shares. State Bank Of The West invested in 5,319 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Smith & Nephew launches new ablation handpiece in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew’s Novostitch shows effectiveness in meniscal tear study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Smith & Nephew meniscal knee repair technology delivers 0% re-operation rate and 100% meniscal healing at six months shows first ever study of horizontal cleavage tears – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Questions About Osiris Therapeutics Buyout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2,591 shares to 3,533 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 119,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).