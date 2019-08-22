Zevin Asset Management Lowered Hcp Reit (HCP) Stake as Share Value Rose; Claar Advisors Raised Its Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD) as Stock Price Rose

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $226.22. About 240,684 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 127,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 609,663 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,819 are held by Personal Capital Corp. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1,071 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1.09M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jcic Asset Management reported 0% stake. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0% or 320 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 3,694 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 3,913 shares. Spears Abacus Lc reported 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.04% or 47,928 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd holds 0.58% or 26,196 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,630 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Ptnrs has 0.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 7,932 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Nj holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,020 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

