Zevin Asset Management Lowered Analog Devices Com (ADI) Stake By $314,475; Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 95,063 shares with $10.01M value, down from 98,058 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc Com now has $40.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 24 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 14 sold and reduced their stock positions in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 29.56 million shares, up from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $323.47 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. for 13.67 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1.92 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Llc has 0% invested in the company for 50,896 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 87,536 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 21 buys, and 0 insider sales for $849,720 activity.

Among 6 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold.

