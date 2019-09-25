Zevin Asset Management Increases Holding in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB); Pzena Investment Management Increases Stake in Terex (TEX)

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 248,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 3.47 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.00M, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 813,083 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $115.82. About 1.79M shares traded or 81.94% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,765 shares to 5,333 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,343 shares, and cut its stake in Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,765 shares to 5,333 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,343 shares, and cut its stake in Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 1 sale for $43.59 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J had bought 103 shares worth $3,443. On Friday, June 7 Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70 million worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 1.60 million shares. 10 Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $334 were bought by BARR KEVIN A.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 1 sale for $43.59 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J had bought 103 shares worth $3,443. On Friday, June 7 Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70 million worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 1.60 million shares. 10 Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $334 were bought by BARR KEVIN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold TEX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 61.07 million shares or 3.43% less from 63.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 2.89 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 119,975 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 47,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street owns 2.10M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Corp owns 792 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 74,281 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 219,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 271,089 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0.04% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 21,282 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc reported 2.02 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 11,041 shares. 778,096 were reported by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. 218,200 were accumulated by Franklin Resource Inc. Vanguard Grp reported 6.27M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 26,264 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 670,989 shares to 20.23M shares, valued at $178.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 423,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 871,875 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).