Zevin Asset Management Increased Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $307,911; Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (IFF) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Increased Its Holding

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (IFF) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 13,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.81. About 471,511 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 1,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 37,759 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 36,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,765 shares to 5,333 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,236 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 8,121 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parthenon Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shelter Retirement Plan holds 0.96% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 9,666 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd owns 1,232 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assoc invested in 0.86% or 27,711 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.25% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,949 shares. 1.15 million are owned by Eagle Capital Lc. Moreover, Ballentine Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Daiwa reported 10,788 shares. 286,036 are held by Birch Hill Advsr Lc. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 730 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,416 shares stake. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.72% or 20,605 shares.

