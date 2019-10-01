Zevin Asset Management Has Upped Its Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Stake; As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $1.10 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.50 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.22 million, up from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 7.83M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.40 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.79 million are owned by Atria Lc. Southpaw Asset Mgmt LP owns 278,799 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 353,802 shares. One Trading Lp reported 780,607 shares stake. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Benjamin F Edwards owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 85 shares. Oz Mgmt LP holds 2.12M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Taconic Capital Advisors LP reported 210,000 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5,592 shares. Electron Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.42 million shares. Nokota Limited Partnership accumulated 4.19M shares or 3.27% of the stock. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.54M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.22M shares. State Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 950,357 shares. Tobam stated it has 9,783 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

