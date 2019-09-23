Zevin Asset Management Has Upped Its Ecolab (ECL) Position; DEFLI LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (PEFDF) SI Decreased By 61.54%

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc acquired 1,563 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 37,759 shares with $7.46M value, up from 36,196 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $196.19. About 148,477 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

DEFLI LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PEFDF) had a decrease of 61.54% in short interest. PEFDF’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 61.54% from 1,300 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1 days are for DEFLI LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PEFDF)’s short sellers to cover PEFDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Delfi Limited, an investment holding company, makes, markets, and distributes chocolate confectionery products. The company has market cap of $575.71 million. The Company’s chocolate confectionery products include molded chocolate, dragees, enrobed wafers, and wafers and biscuits. It has a 22.63 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the marketing and distribution of food, healthcare, and other consumer products, as well as coffeemix products and other convenience beverages; and the provision of management consultancy and administrative services.

More notable recent Delfi Limited (OTCMKTS:PEFDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dundee Corp.: Possibly Rising From The Dead – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Repsol, S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Delfi Limited (OTCMKTS:PEFDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bombardier Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alley Ltd Llc reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 200 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Communication Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 32,622 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.19% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 4,340 are held by Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company. 1,770 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 6,840 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 118,660 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Llc invested in 3,749 shares. Blb&B Lc reported 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.49% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mcdonald Capital Invsts Ca accumulated 735,853 shares.