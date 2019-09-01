Zevin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) as Share Value Rose; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Water Island Capital Cut Holding by $637,952 as Stock Value Rose

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 22,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 59,527 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 82,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 5,675 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, down from 13,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon And Assocs stated it has 2.64% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 31,896 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset. 358,694 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 1.24 million shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. North Star Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ledyard National Bank reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Essex Financial Svcs has invested 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.68% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com holds 5,157 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny reported 2.68% stake. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur Company has invested 0.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 3.63% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 361,156 shares. Parkside Bancorporation reported 1,099 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Accuvest Advisors holds 0.6% or 14,973 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Llc accumulated 0.1% or 68,196 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares to 245,697 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 845,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).