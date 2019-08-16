Zevin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. HKD ORDINA (NTXVF) Shorts Lowered By 12.91%

NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. HKD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) had a decrease of 12.91% in short interest. NTXVF’s SI was 7.63M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.91% from 8.76M shares previously. It closed at $0.8055 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,059 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 91,632 shares with $6.27 million value, down from 96,691 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $34.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 4.35 million shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

More news for Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “GKN Gets Interesting If They Can Get The Margins Up – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 25, 2016 is yet another important article.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, makes, and supplies steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It provides electric power steering products, including column, pinion, and rack assist electric power steering products, as well as EPS intermediate shafts and rack assist EPS; and hydraulic power steering products, such as variable-effort power steering, rack and pinion steering gears, recirculating ball steering gears, power steering pumps, CB pumps with direct intake, power steering and high flow reservoirs, power steering hose sets, and droop flow options for power steering pumps. It has a 6.71 P/E ratio. The firm also offers torque overlay solutions that analyze input from various vehicle systems to determine the appropriate response to various conditions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,761 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Lc. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc holds 2,045 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested 0.95% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs owns 144,498 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 220,195 shares. 73,100 are held by Old Fincl Bank In. Maple Cap Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 4.09M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr accumulated 42,262 shares. 10,609 were accumulated by Srb. Telemus Cap Llc owns 5,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc accumulated 1.55M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc reported 19,153 shares. 21,902 were accumulated by Advsrs Cap Management Limited Liability. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 8,033 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson’s underlying order growth below company guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 33.66% above currents $56.41 stock price. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform”. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $81 target in Monday, April 8 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.