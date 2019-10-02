Zevin Asset Management Has Raised Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Holding By $651,300; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its United Rentals (URI) Holding

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) stake by 13.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc acquired 5,010 shares as Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 41,120 shares with $5.35M value, up from 36,110 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Limited Adr now has $95.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 922,058 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 27.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 16,160 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 73,900 shares with $9.80 million value, up from 57,740 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.89B valuation. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 908,496 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp stake by 21,825 shares to 144,506 valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 5,765 shares and now owns 5,333 shares. Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leju Holdings leads financial gainers, Elbit Imaging and World Acceptance among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Tanking Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Nutanix Inc stake by 832,567 shares to 53,711 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 541,597 shares and now owns 5,800 shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was reduced too.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.