Zevin Asset Management Has Lowered Wp Carey (WPC) Stake By $321,750; Shorts at Essent Group LTD.HARES (ESNT) Lowered By 5.47%

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Wp Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 38.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,125 shares as Wp Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 6,610 shares with $518,000 value, down from 10,735 last quarter. Wp Carey Inc now has $14.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.79. About 142,788 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M

Essent Group LTD.HARES (NYSE:ESNT) had a decrease of 5.47% in short interest. ESNT’s SI was 1.07M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.47% from 1.13M shares previously. With 598,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Essent Group LTD.HARES (NYSE:ESNT)’s short sellers to cover ESNT’s short positions. The SI to Essent Group LTD.HARES’s float is 1.15%. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 84,448 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noven Fincl Grp invested in 0.34% or 8,176 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 962 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,934 shares. Texas Yale reported 0.12% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 9,945 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc. First Midwest Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 7,435 shares. Whittier owns 1,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Kings Point Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 1,218 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,758 shares. Heritage Management reported 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Us Bank De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bb&T Limited Company accumulated 190,008 shares. First Advisors LP has 0.07% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The firm also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders.