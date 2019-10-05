Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased Its Citrix Systems (CTXS) Position by $564,970; Stock Value Declined; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA) Shares Declined While Kdi Capital Partners Raised Stake by $6.12 Million

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) by 51.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 11,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.51. About 1.01M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) by 160.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 36,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 58,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.96M, up from 22,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,300 shares to 13,981 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 8,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,069 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in October – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy with Over 20% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Cozying up to NetEase With $2.7 Billion in Deals – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China state officials sent to private firms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.37 million for 28.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.