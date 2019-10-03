Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased Its Auto Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $386,100; Market Value Rose; Personal Capital Advisors Has Lowered Aaon (AAON) Holding by $514,750

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 10,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 312,642 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.69M, down from 322,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 2,710 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 129,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.38 million, down from 131,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.02. About 35,818 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 31,742 shares to 227,177 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 83,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 903,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold AAON shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 37.51 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thb Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). The Connecticut-based Zebra Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Bokf Na holds 0.41% or 341,351 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc invested in 0% or 53 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Millennium Limited stated it has 413,289 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.05% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,552 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 5,155 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 14,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Next accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 583,729 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AAON’s profit will be $14.59 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AAON, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 29.33 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.