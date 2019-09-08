Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position as Share Value Declined; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Mplx L.P. (MPLX) by $16.01 Million as Share Price Declined

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 91,632 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 96,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.32 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $724.71 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534 worth of stock or 36,630 shares. Another trade for 42,600 shares valued at $1.16M was made by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 73,161 shares to 290,433 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 432,732 shares. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 7,511 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 6,319 shares. Raymond James Na holds 9,247 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Company reported 9,785 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Somerset Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 17,822 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 89,400 shares. New York-based Private Advsrs has invested 2.44% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fifth Third National Bank reported 5,274 shares. Counselors invested in 0.02% or 17,056 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.47% or 354,102 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp owns 113,585 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.11% stake. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 41,580 were accumulated by Community National Bank Na. 144,498 are owned by Pinnacle Finance Prns Incorporated. 3,318 are held by Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation. Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd stated it has 14.83M shares or 5.35% of all its holdings. New York-based Fagan Associates has invested 0.25% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa reported 69,923 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 53,015 are owned by Richard Bernstein Limited Com. Selz Ltd Liability invested in 46,000 shares or 0.6% of the stock. State Street Corporation invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated invested in 77,071 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa invested in 1.71% or 294,329 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc invested in 0.02% or 274,174 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 6,905 shares.