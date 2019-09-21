Zevin Asset Management Has Cut Position in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by $386,100; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Holder Wagner Bowman Management Has Cut Its Holding

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 129,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.38 million, down from 131,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,172 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 12,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,500 shares to 3,950 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.