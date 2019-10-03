Zevin Asset Management Decreased Unilever Plc (UL) Holding; Nucor (NUE) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Nucor Corp (NUE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 229 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 289 sold and reduced stakes in Nucor Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 228.71 million shares, up from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nucor Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 62 Reduced: 227 Increased: 165 New Position: 64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.82 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 6.88 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.25 million for 11.86 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 269,091 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NUE) has declined 19.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation for 210,272 shares. Bronson Point Management Llc owns 100,000 shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mu Investments Co. Ltd. has 3.36% invested in the company for 99,000 shares. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co has invested 2.08% in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 101,072 shares.