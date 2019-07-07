Zevin Asset Management Decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; Profund Advisors Has Cut Its Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Position

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,059 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 91,632 shares with $6.27M value, down from 96,691 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $40.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.19M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) stake by 19.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,655 shares as Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG)’s stock rose 6.02%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 39,063 shares with $2.32M value, down from 48,718 last quarter. Public Svc Enterprise Grp In now has $30.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.57. About 1.72 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements

Profund Advisors Llc increased Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) stake by 2,550 shares to 21,773 valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 2,197 shares and now owns 6,351 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Lc holds 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 122,951 shares. Paradigm Asset Comm Llc reported 54,350 shares. State Street owns 26.89M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 1.28 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 6,822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 50,908 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd has 0.18% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 447,235 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Hartford Management holds 2,500 shares. Hennessy Advisors invested 1.17% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 562,833 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Mercantile reported 4,559 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation reported 3,435 shares.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $328.52M for 22.91 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PSEG Power Has Agreed to Sell Its Interest in Keystone and Conemaugh Coal Plants – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Upgrades Exelon, Says It’s Otherwise Cautious On Energy Group – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Holds One of Lowest Carbon Emissions Rates Among Largest US Power Producers – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Public Service Enterprise had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, January 17. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Guggenheim maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. 3 shares valued at $159 were bought by Chernick Rose M on Friday, March 29. IZZO RALPH sold $2.85M worth of stock or 52,407 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Fox Business” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, April 8. Cowen & Co maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.