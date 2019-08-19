Zevin Asset Management Decreased Analog Devices Com (ADI) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Cim Investment Mangement Upped Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding by $931,000

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 95,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $111.89. About 950,627 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $289.63. About 585,647 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.93 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Cap Management stated it has 2,515 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fire Group Inc Inc stated it has 928 shares. Scout Investments stated it has 0.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 4,411 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 0.22% or 22,645 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy And Assoc has 1.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 53,428 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 136 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 229,015 shares. Cincinnati Corp reported 419,270 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 13,533 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management reported 90,376 shares stake. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Inc reported 3,458 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.67% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) by 8,828 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 2,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,977 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

