Zevin Asset Management Cut Wp Carey (WPC) Position By $321,750; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Shorts Increased By 9.77%

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) had an increase of 9.77% in short interest. AXAS’s SI was 2.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.77% from 1.89M shares previously. With 935,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s short sellers to cover AXAS’s short positions. The SI to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s float is 1.4%. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.0209 during the last trading session, reaching $0.947. About 745,685 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 57.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE; 13/03/2018 Abraxas Announces 2017 Results; 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS SEES 2Q CAPEX $50M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS CITES SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Wp Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 38.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,125 shares as Wp Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 6,610 shares with $518,000 value, down from 10,735 last quarter. Wp Carey Inc now has $14.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 782,368 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,900 are owned by Andra Ap. Presima holds 0.23% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 21,600 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.2% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 297,698 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 119,000 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 3.94 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 482,150 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management Corp reported 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0.46% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 785 shares. Korea Inv holds 3,625 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.03% stake. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.36M for 17.10 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by Citigroup. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0% or 14,500 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 90,384 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Co has 854,054 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 191,508 shares. D E Shaw holds 617,094 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 297,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 132,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen Ltd Co accumulated 905,510 shares. 10,000 are held by Live Your Vision Lc. Blb&B Advisors Ltd reported 1.47M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs L P holds 303,712 shares. Mangrove Partners invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 17,031 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS).

