Zevin Asset Management Cut Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Cut Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 52.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,820 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 4,388 shares with $336,000 value, down from 9,208 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $292.52B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 5.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 62.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 7,300 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 4,425 shares with $369,000 value, down from 11,725 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $33.89B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 993,280 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 997,298 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 1.44% or 47,337 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blue Chip Prtn stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Burney reported 174,896 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams has invested 5.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brave Asset Mngmt reported 1.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Ocean has 10,489 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 332,967 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 92,404 shares. 11,110 are owned by Cahill Fin. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 40,968 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 347,786 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt Communication stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 17.42% above currents $69.13 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.99 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs holds 2.24% or 258,318 shares. 56,400 were accumulated by Cullen Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 60,417 shares. 133,434 were reported by Mackenzie Finance Corporation. First Natl Tru has invested 0.43% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 40,398 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,230 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc reported 202,480 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 291,230 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 0.6% or 53,970 shares. Carroll Associates invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 35,471 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 338 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Advisors Lc Ny has 5,088 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 6.59% above currents $80.68 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, September 3. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.