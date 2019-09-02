Zevin Asset Management Cut By $502,975 Its Hcp Reit (HCP) Stake; Sempra Energy (SRE) Shorts Raised By 0.64%

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) stake by 12.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 111,171 shares with $3.48M value, down from 127,396 last quarter. Hcp Inc. Reit now has $17.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 2.67 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had an increase of 0.64% in short interest. SRE’s SI was 20.65 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.64% from 20.51M shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 14 days are for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)’s short sellers to cover SRE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 1.05M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Inc accumulated 5.23M shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Eii Mgmt holds 1.04% or 60,544 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Aew Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 4.35% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Utd Cap Advisers Lc holds 29,458 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 310,887 are held by Natixis. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company invested 0.72% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 1,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Co reported 213,700 shares. 3.58 million were accumulated by Rech Invsts.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $210.69 million for 20.18 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd owns 8,968 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Alpha Windward Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 57 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Coastline owns 0.47% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 24,765 shares. Hanson & Doremus holds 151 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.62% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 4,951 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.14% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.14% or 703,862 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 560,059 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 71,187 shares.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.82 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 20.4 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $141’s average target is -0.44% below currents $141.63 stock price. Sempra Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Thursday, May 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $132 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $134 target. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16.