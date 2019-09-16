Zevin Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Ecolab (ECL); Congress Asset Management Company Increases Holding in Veeva Sys (VEEV)

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 5,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 19,915 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 14,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91 million shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 1,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 37,759 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 36,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co invested in 50,392 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). North American Management accumulated 4,187 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates, a California-based fund reported 2,005 shares. Permanens Capital Lp invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Logan reported 42,239 shares stake. Moreover, Pennsylvania Com has 0.26% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.49% or 2.16M shares. Saturna Capital reported 11,773 shares. Gp Inc stated it has 97,292 shares. Macquarie Limited accumulated 88,821 shares. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.24% or 104,453 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability owns 28,822 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Hm Payson & has 6,131 shares.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,820 shares to 4,388 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp by 21,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,506 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Veeva Systems Reaches Key Milestone 18 Months Early – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva adds pharma exec to board – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,590 are held by Next Financial Gru. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc reported 13 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Llc holds 0.27% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 8,003 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 740,603 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 212,584 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 16,245 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Ithaka Gru Lc has 4.53% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Nomura Asset Management Com has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Finemark Bancshares And Tru reported 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Da Davidson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 48,983 shares to 702,865 shares, valued at $99.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 76,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,596 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).