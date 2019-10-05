Zevin Asset Management Boosted Its Ecolab (ECL) Position; Globeflex Capital LP Holding in Owens Ill (OI) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 1,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 37,759 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 36,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 27,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 43,292 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $748,000, down from 70,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 2.20M shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $310.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 6,585 shares to 41,236 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,756 shares, and cut its stake in Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab: A Quality Company At An Expensive Price – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shelter Mutual Commerce stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oakworth Cap holds 0.02% or 505 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has 0.19% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bb&T Corp invested in 19,957 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Freestone Cap Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 7,479 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 245,017 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 13,040 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 359,626 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 37,323 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny holds 0.4% or 11,230 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 123,261 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cim Ltd Liability Co reported 64,729 shares or 4.41% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 118,954 shares. 1.77M are owned by Sasco Ct. Globeflex Limited Partnership accumulated 43,292 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Architects Inc reported 523 shares. World Asset Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 11,133 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 171,626 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 50,935 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc invested in 1.49% or 216,317 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 44,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 9,744 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 58,957 shares.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Huawei to join forces with China Mobile to bid for Brazil’s Oi: report – StreetInsider.com” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois: A Cautionary Tale Of Unchecked M&A – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.93M for 3.71 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. 5,000 Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares with value of $60,766 were bought by HELLMAN PETER S.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Small Cap Etf (EWZS) by 64,090 shares to 289,940 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Ord by 19,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Par Petroleum Ord (NYSEMKT:PARR).